Cities of Gold and Mirrors

Ciudades de oro y espejos (2009), shot in 16mm in Quintana Roo, is a film consisting of five scenes planned to occur principally in and around the city of Cancún, which was founded in 1970. There, a group of springbreakers; a hotel with dolphins in its pool; a member of the Bloods dancing atop a Mayan archaeological site called El Rey; the demolition of a mirrored building; and the interior of the night club Cocobongo appear one after the other, set to a particular looped recording: Le feu de St. Elme, by Haïm Saban and Shuki Levy. This music is part of the soundtrack to an animated series about Spanish conquistadors, Mysterious Cities of Gold (1982).