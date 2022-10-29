An attempt at depicting the life of a generation born and raised in communist Poland; a generation that lived through all the stages of that system and made it to democracy. Throughout his life, the film's protagonist has always tried to be active, but something always got in his way, either through an absurd coincidence, as a result of his own lack of ability, or due to the unpredictable nature of certain events in our recent history.
|Maciej Stuhr
|Jan Bratek w młodości
|Sonia Bohosiewicz
|Renata Bratek, żona Jana
|Janusz Gajos
|On sam
|Jerzy Stuhr
|Jan Bratek
|Rafał Zawierucha
View Full Cast >