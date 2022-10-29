Not Available

Citizen

  • Comedy
  • Drama

An attempt at depicting the life of a generation born and raised in communist Poland; a generation that lived through all the stages of that system and made it to democracy. Throughout his life, the film's protagonist has always tried to be active, but something always got in his way, either through an absurd coincidence, as a result of his own lack of ability, or due to the unpredictable nature of certain events in our recent history.

Maciej StuhrJan Bratek w młodości
Sonia BohosiewiczRenata Bratek, żona Jana
Janusz GajosOn sam
Jerzy StuhrJan Bratek
