Citizen Black

This Canadian made documentary follows newspaper magnate Lord Conrad Black at one of the most tumultuous times of his life. A flamboyant and controversial individual, Black's publishing empire began with his takeover of the Daily Telegraph in 1985 and his publishing credentials include owning 60 percent of Canadian daily newspapers, founding the National Post, acquiring the Chicago Sun-Times, Jerusalem Post, Sydney Morning Herald, Melbourne's The Age and The Spectator among others. Black's personal life is no less contentious as he once famously sued the Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien to accept a British peerage and renounced his Canadian citizenship when he lost the lawsuit. While he once owned the fastest-growing press empire in the world - reputedly the third largest in the world this documentary follows Black at the point where his publishing empire is crumbling.