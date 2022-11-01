Not Available

Citizen Duane

  • Comedy

Accent Entertainment Corporation

Duane Balfour is a teen-aged Don Quixote born into a family of spectacular failure. But, what starts as a simple schoolyard rivalry snowballs out of control when Duane decides to run for mayor of the tiny town of Ridgeway. If Duane is to succeed, he must not only overcome the powerful incumbents, but also his own inadequacies, public perception, and history itself.doers who dare to cross his path. But little does he know that his own attackers are highly connected to an underworld crime family who has close ties to corrupt police and, unbeknownst to him, are also looking for him!

Cast

Douglas SmithDuane Balfour
Devon BostickMaurie Balfour
Jane McGregorMolly Buckley
Donal LogueUncle Bingo
Alberta WatsonBonnie Balfour
Rosemary DunsmoreMayor Kelly Milton

