Citizen Europe

A film that captures the lives of five Erasmus participants who work, study or volunteer across Europe. The film’s young characters leave their hometown for the first time, to prove they can survive in a foreign environment. From France, Germany, Poland, Bulgaria and Ethiopia to Lithuania, Finland, Greece and Ireland, they must adapt to different cultures and mentalities. The experience of these young characters is juxtaposed with the memories of the first Europeans to take part in Erasmus, an ambitious mobility program created in 1987. Sharing photographs and amateur films, they recall what Europe was like and how the experience changed who they have become.