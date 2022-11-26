Citizen Loewy - How a Frenchman Designed the American Dream

Not Available

Who was Raymond Loewy? A designer with the golden touch - such a genius that he could cross the US by air, rail, or road, stylishly seated in a plane, train, or automobile he'd designed himself! French designer Raymond Loewy was a star when the American Way of Life was at its flamboyant capitalist peak. He styled his own destiny as a Hollywood thriller. After all, he was a tycoon, a New York celebrity. Yet by the end of his life, he’d been forgotten. He took the mystery of his iconic Coca-Cola bottle to the grave with him. The bigger they are, the harder they fall: One day, megalomania got the better of Loewy, and he came to a tragic end. Suspense, drama, twists of fate: Loewy invented the medium as the message.