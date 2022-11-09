Not Available

Citizen Nawi documents the tumultuous life of one of the most fascinating men in the Israeli left - Ezra Nawi - a plumber by trade and a political activist who fights for Palestinians' rights. Simultaneously, Nawi engages in a personal battle for his partner Fuad, a Palestinian from Ramallah and an illegal resident chased by law enforcement officials. Tracking the two intertwined parts of Nawi's life, the film uncovers a deep seated racism and homophobia that is common everywhere.