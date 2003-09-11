2003

Citizen Verdict

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 11th, 2003

Studio

Bauer Martinez Studios

Marty Rockman, the notorious producer of the hit reality-TV show "So Sue Me", has a brand new concept: "Citizen Verdict". Each week a real criminal case will be tried before the American people, but this time they're also the jury. If the defendant is voted guilty in a death penalty case, Rockman will televise the execution. When an escalation in violent crime and terrorism hits the state of Florida, Governor Tyler, desperate to be seen as a tough-on-crime Republican leader in the upcoming Presidential race, decides to give Rockman his chance and "Citizen Verdict" goes into production in Tampa. Selected by phone-in vote, the show's first contestant is Ricky Carr -- a man accused of the rape and murder of popular celebrity-chef Dolly Hamilton. The case is a surefire ratings winner. But when an investigation begins, it becomes apparent that Ricky may be innocent of murder.

Cast

Jerry SpringerMarty Rockman
Roy ScheiderBull Tyler
Raffaello DegruttolaRicky Carr
Armand AssanteSam Patterson

