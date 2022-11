Not Available

A satirical, surreal short about a woman that struggles to find her place in a futuristic society where work and productivity are all that matters. Emotions are banned and people that fail to live up to the standards set by the government are captured by officials dressed in yellow, never to be seen again. The film uses a combination of surveillance cameras and subjective shots to show the last day in the life of this woman, as she fails to live up to the norms of this society.