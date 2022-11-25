Not Available

Sicilian summer. Città Giardino's immigrant help centre is a dilapidated building located between mountains and factories. Città Giardino is closing down and its only inhabitants are six boys between 14 and 18 years old. They came from Africa, traveled across the desert and the sea and are now waiting for a visa. The days are all the same, between sleep, meals and eternal immersion in their smartphones. The heat, frustration and boredom paralyse the children, under the watchful eye of a watchman who supervises them. Even a visit from a journalist cannot break the monotony: he comes to interview the young people but the words are hard to come by. No one wants to talk about himself. Omar trains in a makeshift gym, Jallow seeks refuge on his tablet, Jelimakan ora. Only Sahid, the newest, seems determined to break the paralysis: he is planning an escape.