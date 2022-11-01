1949

City Across the River

  • Crime
  • Drama

Release Date

April 6th, 1949

Brooklyn youth Frank Cusack, good son and brother by day, is a gang member by night. The Dukes, seemingly likable dead-end-kids, are dangerously involved with racketeer Gaggsy Steens. Despite the efforts of Franks's parents, he and pal Benny get involved in a serious crime. Can Stan Albert, head of the community center, prevent them from becoming full-time crooks?

Cast

Thelma RitterMrs. Katie Cusack
Luis van RootenJoe Cusack
Jeff CoreyPolice Lieutenant Louie Macon
Sharon McManusAlice Cusack
Sue EnglandBetty Maylor
Barbara WhitingAnnie Kane

