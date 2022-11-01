City Across the River

Brooklyn youth Frank Cusack, good son and brother by day, is a gang member by night. The Dukes, seemingly likable dead-end-kids, are dangerously involved with racketeer Gaggsy Steens. Despite the efforts of Franks's parents, he and pal Benny get involved in a serious crime. Can Stan Albert, head of the community center, prevent them from becoming full-time crooks?
|Thelma Ritter
|Mrs. Katie Cusack
|Luis van Rooten
|Joe Cusack
|Jeff Corey
|Police Lieutenant Louie Macon
|Sharon McManus
|Alice Cusack
|Sue England
|Betty Maylor
|Barbara Whiting
|Annie Kane
