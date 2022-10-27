Not Available

Five young and idealistic policemen, nicknamed Bravo (Mark Cheng), Rambo (Anthony Tang), Superstition (Bennett Pang), Wealthy (Michael Wong) and Old Bachelor (Billy Lau) are tired of their jobs and are determined to join the Special Duties Unit. Instructor Lee (Dean Shek) demands discipline, efficiency and obedience. Despite the hostility and hardships, the young officers begin to realize that Instructor Lee is passionate at heart. Eventually, they all respect him for his devotion and inspiration. On a silent night, they are summoned to an emergency assignment. A dozen of innocent citizen are held as hostages. The death of Bravo in their first successful mission sadden their high spirit and celebrating mood.