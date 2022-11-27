City Horror: Scream

Not Available

City Horror is a four-part series of horror movies that were each featured as one-hour television movies in 2002. The four movies include Scream, Stage of the Evil Spirit, The Song of the Dead and the Evil Spirit. Each program is described below: Scream Chi Yin and Run Choi are classmates at a local university and are also lovers. After they take a step into a bizarre ritual, their classmates begin to die one by one. When Run Choi discovers that Chi Yin is the next one, she tries to do everything to prevent this from happening. The secret may lie within their past rituals, but will she be able to find the way before its too late?