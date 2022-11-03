City Hunter: Secret Service

Not Available

City Hunter, the globally adored hero, becomes embroiled in an adventure that takes him deep into the political intrigue of a Third World country and into the pain and anguish of one man's tortured past. James McGuire's life is so dangerous he has to hire bodyguards for his Secret Service agents. It doesn't help that his chief agent is actually his long-lost daughter. Luckily for him, City Hunter and Kaori are behind on the rent and need the work. But a dark secret from McGuire's past threatens to destroy him and his lonely daughter Anna. Will he live to rescue his country? Will his resentful daughter learn to love him again? Will City Hunter finally get some action?