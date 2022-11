Not Available

When the mice at home, none of which are Herman, become to much for Katnip the cat, he decides he needs a vacation in the Catskill Mountains. Once there, he gets rough treatment from mosquitoes, ants and fish. He returns home to find the mice have baked him a coming-home cake, that, since the candle is a stick of dynamite, explodes in his face, thereby making him feel at home.