Not Available

City life from AYOR Studios. The boys from the city get around and they know what they're looking for when they're looking. Oral sex is a must and there is plenty with each guy, every one of them knowing how to please a cock. There's no shortage of anal sex either. The hottest bottoms with the cutest asses! Starring Paul Valery, Robin Few, Sean Berrett, Lucky Taylor, Thierry Aulin, Benjamin Bloom, Stephen Ash, Timothy Nixon, Ronnie Dante.