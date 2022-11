Not Available

Agustin, a widower who lives in a village in Aragon, where he is much loved by all neighbors, is lonely and decides to go to the big city, where his son, a famous doctor, lives with his wife and daughter. Agustineis received by his children with great coolness, as he does not fit in the environment in which they operate. The life of his son, his daughter-in-law, and even the maid is too sad for this simple town man.