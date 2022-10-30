City of Damnation

Jang Choon-dong is a traffic officer who aspires to become a homicide detective. He is assigned to go undercover to infiltrate a gangster network. Meanwhile, Lee Joong-dae, a member of Kwang-seob's gang, goes undercover himself by joining the police force. Joong-dae tries hard to gain favor with his squad leader in an effort to expose Choon-dong's identity.
|Jung Joon-ho
|Jang Choon-dong
|Jeong Woon-taek
|Moon Dong-sik, aka Dae Ga-ri
|Kyeong-hoon Jeong
|Worker 1
|Jung Woong-in
|Lee Joong-dae
|Jeon Mi-seon
|Park Jong-ki's wife
|Sunwoo Jae-duk
|Squad leader Park Jong-ki
