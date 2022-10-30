Not Available

City of Damnation

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Jang Choon-dong is a traffic officer who aspires to become a homicide detective. He is assigned to go undercover to infiltrate a gangster network. Meanwhile, Lee Joong-dae, a member of Kwang-seob's gang, goes undercover himself by joining the police force. Joong-dae tries hard to gain favor with his squad leader in an effort to expose Choon-dong's identity.

Cast

Jung Joon-hoJang Choon-dong
Jeong Woon-taekMoon Dong-sik, aka Dae Ga-ri
Kyeong-hoon JeongWorker 1
Jung Woong-inLee Joong-dae
Jeon Mi-seonPark Jong-ki's wife
Sunwoo Jae-dukSquad leader Park Jong-ki

View Full Cast >

Images