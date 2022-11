Not Available

Volatile triad boss Duanmu (Collin Chou) is in search of three pendants that are believed to hold parts of the map leading to a hidden treasure. He learns that the pendants are now in the possession of three teenagers, so he dispatches his gang henchmen after the kids. Luckily, super cop Lin Dan (Donnie Yen), armed only with his deadly martial arts skills, is there to save the day!