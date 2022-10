Not Available

Kang-Soo (Ko Chang-Seok) is an alcohol and a chronic gambler. He has also never been a proper father to his rebellious teenage son Jong-Chul (Yu Seung-Ho). For 18 years, Kang-Soo has also held a secret from Jong-Chul - that he's not his actual biological father. Jong-Chul's real father, Tae-Suk (Kim Young-Ho), is a pimp that abandoned love for success. Now, to save his son, Kang-Soo must go to Tae-Suk ...