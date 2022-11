Not Available

An explosive look at the real lives of seven London drag queens. London drag is different from any drag you’ve seen before. Contrasting the glamour, fun and sharp-tongued humor you’d expect from drag queens with stories of abuse, attacks, past trauma dealt with through unrelenting resilience. This film goes behind the makeup to tell the unfiltered gritty human truth of their lives. Find out why London drag queens are at the forefront of queer culture in Britain.