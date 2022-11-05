City of Steel: Carrier

Not Available

Take a comprehensive, insider's look at the aircraft carriers of today's United States Navy. Marvel as a mind-boggling array of workers, materials and technologies combine to create an aircraft carrier right before your eyes. Exclusive footage captures the building of the USS Reagan - from the moment the ship is conceived to its delivery to a jubilant Navy crew. Witness the world's largest crane gently nudging massive modular units into place, technicians snaking miles of cables through the bowels of ships, weapons experts installing the latest firepower and much more. Then experience the challenge and excitement of living on one these floating behemoths as you sail aboard the Reagan's sister ship, the USS Truman.