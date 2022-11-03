City of the Rising Sun

Not Available

This is about two young men who want to find the meaning of their lives. Do Chul is a boxer who never wins a game. While trying to make some money, he gets involved with Hong-Gi, a small-time crook. They somehow make friends and hang around together, but their views toward life and the world are almost opposite. Do Chul despises Hong-Gi's blind materialism. Hong-Gi mocks Do Chul's obsession with good-for-nothing boxing career.