Not Available

City of the Rising Sun

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sidus

This is about two young men who want to find the meaning of their lives. Do Chul is a boxer who never wins a game. While trying to make some money, he gets involved with Hong-Gi, a small-time crook. They somehow make friends and hang around together, but their views toward life and the world are almost opposite. Do Chul despises Hong-Gi's blind materialism. Hong-Gi mocks Do Chul's obsession with good-for-nothing boxing career.

Cast

Jung Woo-SungDo-chul
Lee Jung-jaeHong-ki
Lee Beom-sooByeong-guk
Han Go-EunMimi
Kim Young-HoBoxing trainer

View Full Cast >

Images