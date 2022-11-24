Not Available

When war with IS in Iraq is almost concluded, eleven year old girl Ala' wants to return to her house in Mosul. Through Ala's eyes we discover how war pervades the life of one human being. Parallel to Ala's story Lise Grande, head of the humanitarian mission of the United Nations, and Dutch ambassador Jan Waltmans work around the clock to help people returning to Mosul safely. In the search for a new future, hope proves to be as valuable as scarce. 'City of two springs' is an intimate film about human resilience in the most difficult circumstances possible.