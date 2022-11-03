Not Available

City of Wonders

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

1888. A young man, Onofre Bouvila, arrives in Barcelona escaping the troubles of his family. Knowing no one, his only objective is to build a new life. But Barcelona is a city run by warlords and mafias. And it doesn't take Onofre long to understand that in order to move forward has to adapt to the prevailing order of things: only power and money have value. The rest doesn't matter. His ambition is endangers his only love, Delifina.

Cast

Olivier MartinezOnofre Bouvila
Emma SuárezDelfina

