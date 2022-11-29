Not Available

When visiting the Cordillera Region, we cannot resist to be welcomed by the genuine smiles of the local people. You have probably seen their red-stained smiles, and this is because of their practice – betel nut chewing. Betel nut chewing has been a part of the culture of Cordillera and it’s custom has been passed on through generations. City Painted in Red delves on the betel nut culture of Cordillera and the effect of this practice to one’s health and to the society. Despite all the ordinances and memorandums released by the government, proper implementation of it is not taken seriously. Is it really an issue of discipline, or an issue of preserving one’s culture and tradition?