Paul Thomas presents a two tales of one city. Gigolo tells the story of two successful women and the manwhores who service them. Lanny Barbie and her nasty Canadian girlfriend are too sexy for themselves. They treat the manginas who cook, clean, and fuck them as dogs under their feet. And when it's time for bed, that kind of domination can get very kinky. In Dead Dad's Wife, our hero comforts his newly widowed, young stepmother. Through her grief and loneliness she opens her heart...and her legs...to her stepson. But when she begs him to do her like Dad did, it's too fucking weird and he is outta there. Paul Thomas' City Sex...you'll watch it once for the three-ways. And again for the two stories.