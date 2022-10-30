City singler 2 - Frækkere i 2'eren

Not Available

The four femme fatales debut show SHOES, HOPE AND LOVE has long since made ​​his mark in modern entertainment history as an unprecedented triumph that imposed both reviewers and 65,000 cheering spectators who just wanted more and more. With the follow up of this year, CITY SINGLES pert 2nd movie maintains the outspoken quartet not only its position as Denmark currently sovereign funniest women in the live recording from Aarhus Concert Hall. There are screwed even higher up the flame - and correspondingly decrease the decency - when sung, swinges, spruttes and svovles loose on everything from stripper poles and clitoral orgasms for incontinence and anusafblegning. seductive show.