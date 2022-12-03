Not Available

City Song (1961) A “mood piece” about the city and city life depicted from several points of view: the “innocent eyes” of a little girl (Kirstine Murdoch) who wanders and plays alone in Stanley Park – the camera, which looks at the city without emotion, compressing time and distance – the narrators (Art Hives and Wally March), each with a different story to tell – and the folk group, (Joanne Thomas, Kell Winzey, Don Thompson, Clyde Griffiths) performing in the Inquisition Coffee House. The camera explores Vancouver by day and night, revealing both its appealing and alienating aspects.