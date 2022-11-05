City Story

Not Available

When teen-ager June Kinney is arrested, Warner Anderson, the pastor of a local church she once attended, has her released in his charge. She tells the pastor she doesn't come to church because the congregation is too cold and unfriendly. Realizing that she has spoken the truth, the pastor tries to inject new life into the church and brings up the idea of widened community services before the church board. There is opposition, at first because of the cost, but they vote to give the new plan a chance.