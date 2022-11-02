1931

City Streets

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 1931

Studio

Paramount

Gary Cooper is cast as a racketeer known only as The Kid. He has chosen a life of crime out of love for Nan (Sylvia Sidney), the daughter of mob henchman Pop Cooley (Guy Kibbee). Eventually railroaded into prison by her crooked cohorts, Nan implores The Kid to give up the rackets, but he refuses. Things go downhill very rapidly after that, culminating with The Kid and Nan being taken "for a ride"

Cast

Sylvia SidneyNan Cooley
Paul LukasBig Fellow Maskal
William 'Stage' BoydMcCoy (as William Boyd)
Wynne GibsonAgnes
Guy KibbeePop Cooley
Stanley FieldsBlackie

Images