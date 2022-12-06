Not Available

Civic Pool explores the site of the Canberra Olympic Pool. Captured on Super 8 film, the grainy images show three figures slowly climbing the diving board tower, one after the other, and then jumping into the water. This repeated activity is a ritual familiar to generations of Canberrans, with the diving tower holding a near mythic presence in the childhood of many. At the time of its opening in 1955, the pool was considered the best aquatic centre in the country, but in recent years it has not been well maintained. Reports of a major leak at the pool have led to public discussions about the future of the facility, as well as speculation that the territory government may have plans to redevelop the site. The youthful figures inhabiting Civic Pool have a spectral quality, speaking to both its monumental history and uncertain future.