Two friends meet in a provincial cafe to say goodbye. They exchange news, poems and hopes. They are two looks, two different horizons. One leaves a country in ruins, full of uncertainties and expectations. The other one stays, refuses to give up ties and deep relationships. They are two horizons, two trips and two searches in different directions. Two lifes where each one sees irremissibly emerge and extinguish much of their own existence. Both sacrifice and save, lose and bet, wait and dream, in the outdoor and in the night of a country in which it is not yet dawn.