Civilizing the Economy

A 1990s-era documentary that answers the question "Is there an alternative to the pervasive power and influence of corporate capitalism as a model for economic and social development?" Part 1 explores the 15,000 co-ops within a region of Northern Italy where the co-operative model accounts for one-third of the regional GDP. It covers multiple sectors of the economy, ranging from retail and industrial production to social care and health services. In Part 2, it explores social co-ops and social care. It visits San Patrignano, a youth recovery community in the town of Coriano, Italy where the co-op model is being used by recovering addicts to restart their lives in multiple inspiring and innovative ways. The documentary then explores applications of the social co-op model in the USA and Canada, introducing a third option within the public-private care debate we are faced with today.