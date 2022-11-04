Not Available

Cjamango

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CIO

Just when Cjamango has won a bag of gold in a poker game, he is attacked by the gangs of El Tigre and Don Pablo. As he recovers from the injuries caused by the attack, Cjamango becomes attached to a Mexican boy, Manuel, and to a beautiful girl, Perla. El Tigre and Pablo are meanwhile at odds with one another about the gold, and Cjamango tries to play them against themselves

Cast

Ivan RassimovCjamango
Mickey HargitayClinton
Livio LorenzonDon Pablo
Ignazio SpallaPaco
Piero LulliEl Tigre / Taylor

