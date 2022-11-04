Not Available

The game of paintball is fluid; the format, the gear, and the players are all in a state of dynamic change. Here today, gone the next, with nothing but legend and myth left to resonate their existence. But some players explode on the scene with lives so vibrant, moves so fluid, wins so dramatic, personalities so strong, and stories so complex, that their movements in our world demand we mark their time in the game with something profound. Enter Monkey with a Gun and the Cereal Killerz series, which exists to display the very best players at the height of their game and athletic prowess, using film techniques and angles unique to the paintball world. CK2 raises the bar yet again with the addition of ultra high-speed cameras, initially used to film missile launches, creating an opportunity to see the sport and the best athletes at 500 frames per second. We also listen into the player's thoughts on their lives, their legacy, their relationship to the sport.