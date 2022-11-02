Not Available

Directors: Matchstick Productions Actors: Mark Abma, Ingrid Backstrom, Rory Bushfield, Chris Davenport, Simon Dumont, Stian Hagen, Hugo Harrisson, James Heim, Eric Hjorleifson, PK Hunder, CR Johnson, Shane McConkey, Jon Olsson, Sean Pettit, Chris Rubens, TJ Schiller, Colby West, Kaj Zackrisson, Jacob Wester, and speed rider Antoine Montant. Somewhere along the line in all action sports it became uncool to show how stoked you were when you did something sick. What's that all about? Skiing is about that surge of adrenaline and stoke, not about feeling the hate of the image police. At Matchstick, we are stoked and we have to let it out. We have thrown caution to the wind and dared to put the stoke back in skiing. The result is CLAIM, The Greatest Ski Movie... EVER! A truly epic film shot in the most amazing locations, featuring the best and boldest skiers in the world today.