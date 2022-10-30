Not Available

Drama - High school football hero Jack couldn't care less when unknown classmate Claire was killed by a drunk driver. After her death, clues indicate she may have had a secret crush on him. Jack's newfound interest sparks issues within his own social circle as he uncovers "friends" who had wronged her in the past. His own life and sanity spiral out of control as curiosity turns to obsession. Did Jack play an unwitting role in Claire's death? - Aidan Bristow, Cory Driscoll, Avital Ash