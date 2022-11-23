Clairvoyance

Not Available

Samantha Hayes has always wondered what it would be like to be normal and not see dead people all the time. She's dedicated her life to trying to document the wacky things she sees through the lens of a camera, and on video. She is a proud member of Ghost Hunter Girls, and shares her struggle online. One day Dahlia Skywalker pipes up on chat to get a hold of Samantha, even saying she'll fly across the country in order to meet her. Dahlia explains that she's a wiccan. Samantha is surprised there are others like her out there and intently listens to Dahlia's story. Charlotte's dark magic surely spun them a twisted fate.