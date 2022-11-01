Clandestinos

Not Available

Three boys escape from a youth prison in Spain, and head for the city of Madrid. Xabi and Joel, both Spanish, and an Arabic boy named Driss, quickly meet up with some eccentric people on the road. Joel, and the very cute and lovable Driss have no trouble hooking up with a couple girls that don't at all mind if the two handsome guys stay with them. The quietly intense Xabi, however, is dealing with some darker demons, and his personal reason for escaping the prison soon becomes apparent.