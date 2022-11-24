Clannad ~After Story~

Not Available

A sequel to the recently wrapped anime based on the Key Clannad franchise. After Story is a path that opens in the original visual novel after all the other paths have been opened. Life continues on for Tomoya. A few months have passed since he confessed his love to Nagisa. Now entering the second semester, he continues to meet a variety of different people, expanding his own world in the process. His various encounters and the start of his new family with Nagisa, Tomoya will finally begin to understand the value of the most precious thing that we have in this world; the value of having a family.