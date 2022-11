Not Available

Chu Liuxiang is having drinks with his friend, Monk Wuhua. Gong Nanyan of the Holy Water Palace suddenly appears and accuses Chu of having stolen the palace's Heaven's One Holy Water and committed a series of murders. She agrees to give Chu a month's time to clear his name, or else the mistress of the palace will kill him. Chu's curiosity and eagerness to prove his innocence spur him to investigate the case.