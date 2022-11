Not Available

Clara stands outside the playground watching the other children play. A teacher invites her in and she has lunch with the others; when one of the kids advises her not to eat so fast, she explains she must do so because the food hurts her teeth. After lunch the children are asked to line up so that they may brush their teeth together, but Clara has no idea what to do. The other children are amazed and tell her her teeth look terrible, calling her Snaggle Tooth Susan...