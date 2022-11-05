Claremont Theatre, N.Y.

Not Available

Manhattan's Claremont Theatre is showing an Edison Company feature. A camera trained on the theater's front doors shows a crowd exiting. Most patrons are well dressed: some women carry muffs, almost all wear hats, some are elaborate; the men are in suits, as are many of the boys. All are white. Occasionally, the camera pans up to the marquee. The same people exit more than once; a woman pushing a baby carriage exits twice, By the end, the crowd is more animated, moving more quickly, smiling more. A final shot shows the whole theater in the frame, a crowd in front, a restaurant above.