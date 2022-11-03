Not Available

Clarence, the Cross-Eyed Lion

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When a native village is apparently terrorized by a Lion, the local sergeant enlists the help of a veterinarian working at a nearby animal study center. It is soon discovered that the Lion has a unique problem, it has double vision due to the fact that it is cross eyed and therefore cannot hunt. The Lion is taken back to the study center and is soon adopted by the vet's daughter. Meanwhile, a dangerous criminal is planning to capture young Gorillas and sell them on the black market...

Cast

Marshall ThompsonDr. Marsh Tracy
Richard HaydnRupert Rowbotham
Alan CaillouCarter
Rockne TarkingtonJuma
Maurice MarsacGregory
Robert DoQuiUnteroffizier

