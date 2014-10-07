2014

When 22 year old Maggie suddenly collapses into a coma, the doctors diagnose her with a genetic kidney disease. Already in the end stage, she must receive a kidney transplant from a family member with a perfect match. Unknown to her and her siblings, Maggie was adopted from Mexico after she was kidnapped and sold to her wealthy family. With little time left, her adoptive mother must find her biological mother and persuade her to donate her kidney to save Maggie despite the tragedy of losing her daughter years ago. But can two families worlds apart save a dying young woman in her "end stage" without losing themselves, maybe even dying for her cause?