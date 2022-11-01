Clarkson: Heaven and Hell

Not Available

And so, this is the big one. I trawl the whole of cardom to bring you seven great cars and truffle the undergrowth looking for seven automotive disasters. The good ones - the Ferraris, the Porches and the Aston Martins are driven to within an inch of their lives on the track. Some are even handed over to the Stig who makes a guest appearance. The bad ones are killed. Sawn in half. Hung, drawn and quartered. They're hammered and blown to pieces with dynamite and their skeletons left in the open to rot. I even find time for a game of car jousting. It's Heaven then, and Hell.