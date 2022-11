Not Available

Jeremy Clarkson takes driving lessons to new and uncharted heights. You'll learn how to stay in control when going sideways with smoke pouring off the tyres. How to stop faster than you ever thought possible. How to get in the G-zone twhile you're cornering. To demonstrate Jeremy uses the Lamborghini Murcielago, the new TVR Tuscan R, the Mitsubishi Evoll, the Bentley Arnage and many more.