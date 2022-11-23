Not Available

Clash of the Cave Men

    It was an epic battle of brains versus brawn that determined the course of human history. Witness our prehistoric ancestors as they clash with a completely different species of humans, the Neanderthals, some 30,000 years ago in Ice Age Europe. Neanderthals, stocky, powerful and able to tolerate intense pain versus their foes, the Cro-Magnons, weaker and more fragile but with a superior brain. Cutting-edge archaeological and anthropological research, including data from the ongoing Neanderthal genome mapping project at Germany's Max Planck Institute, lends up-to-the-minute realism and accuracy to this cataclysmic fight to the finish.

