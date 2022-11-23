Clash of the Surfing Titans

Not Available

The greatest rivalries and match ups in surfing history. Including surfing icons Tom Curren Versus Occy. The greatest free surfer in history Dane Reynolds versus the greatest competitive and free surfer who has ever lived, Kelly Slater. Two of Australia's greatest talents go slash for carve. Mick "White Lightning" Fanning versus the most stylish surfer today, Joel "Mr. Style" Parkinson. Two of the most powerful surfers in goofy verse regular foot - Bobby Martinez versus Taylor Knox. The greatest brotherly rivalry in history. The legendary Andy Irons versus his younger brother Bruce in perfect ten foot tubes at Teahopoo shot in 16mm movie film.